Eric William Lee, age 56, of Aurora, lL passed away July 25, 2019 at Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care in Naperville, IL. He was the son of William R. Lee of Tennessee and cherished son of Karen lngemunson Lee of San Diego, CA.
Eric was a paratrooper while serving in the U.S. Army in Italy. He worked in excavating and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 150 in Joliet, IL. Eric was an avid Cubs fan and had many interests including hunting, fishing, motorcycles, and music. He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and
extended family.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kermit lngemunson, Faye Lois lngemunson Carlson and Charles David Carlson, his brother Craig Charles Lee and his special aunt, Eydie Foster.
He is survived by his children Jacqueline Lee and Travis Lee and his step-children Stephanie, Rebecca, and Amy.
Contributions in Eric's memory may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation, Donation Processing Center, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 13, 2019