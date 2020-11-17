Ernest G. Frieders, 91, of Oswego, formerly of Marseilles and Naperville, Illinois died at Rush Copley Medical Center on November 16, 2020. He was born September 22, 1929 in Aurora, the son of Peter and Elizabeth (Bohr) Frieders. On March 31, 1951 he married Dolores Schweisthal who passed away in October of 1994. Together they raised three children. Later he married Mary Bell who also preceded him in death.
From a young age, Ernie helped his 'Pa' on the farm. After his service in the Korean Conflict he returned to the States and spent a lifetime farming and for a time, in partnership with his brother Al. He had a special bond with his brothers but Al was his best bud. He also spent many years as a trucker.
Ernie is survived by his children, Carol (Richard) Feely of Flossmoor, James (Debra) Frieders of Morris, and Patricia (Rodney) Wheeler of Yorkville; 8 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister, Loretta Spalding of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife and mother of his children, Dolores Frieders; second wife, Mary Bell Frieders; sisters, Jeanette (Carl Christoffel, Paul Potterman), Betty (Henry) Bauman, Pauline (Ralph) Wackerlin, Rita (Eugene Patterson, John Kieffer) and Marion (Raymond Bertrang); brothers, Albert (Norma) Frieders and Joseph (Patricia) Frieders; brother-in-law Joseph Spalding; nieces, Debora Frieders, Louise Nestor, and Tina Richter.
Funeral Mass and visitation is private with a Celebration of Ernie's life to be held for extended family at a later date. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com
where you may leave condolences for Ernest's family.
THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake Street, 630-631-5500 is assisting the family.