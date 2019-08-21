Home

The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
630-466-1330
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel
370 Division Square
Sugar Grove, IL 60554
Ernest Lee Marshall


1946 - 2019
Ernest Lee Marshall Obituary
Ernest Lee Marshall, "Frog", 73, a life-long resident of Aurora, passed away on August 17, 2019. A 1964 graduate of East Aurora High School, Ernie was employed at Caterpillar in Montgomery, IL for 34 years until he retired in 1998.

Ernie is survived by his wife, Sylvia Salazar Marshall; children, Darryl (Cheryl) Marshall, Tina (Rickey) Kirkwood and Tammy Thomas of Montgomery, IL., Jason (Karla) Thomas of Rockford, IL., Patrick (Teri) Thomas, Jr. of Union, IL.; brother-in-law, Daniel (Kelly) Salazar of Yorkville; 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren along with nieces, nephews and many other family and friends.

Ernie is preceded in death by his parents, Ernestine Duke Marshall and Centrick Marshall Sr.; brother, Centrick (Bo) Marshall Jr. and son, David Wallace.

He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

The family will receive visitors at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554 on Saturday August 24, 2019 from 9 AM until time of service 11 AM. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery, Montgomery, IL.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-466-1330.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
