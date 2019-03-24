Ernest P. (Poppy) Meszaros 97 of Plano, IL formally of Aurora, IL passed away March 22, 2019. Ernie was born May 30th, 1921 to John and Ester (Popp) Meszaros the youngest of many brothers and sisters. As part of the greatest generation, he enlisted in the Navy Seabees in 1943 and served proudly in the Pacific and European theaters until 1945. He married Betty J. (Nee Holldorf) on Feb. 18th, 1950. He worked for Austin-Western until his retirement in 1989. He was a member of the VFW and a lifetime member of the American Legion and the American Turners. He is survived by his son John Meszaros, daughter-in-law Rosalita Meszaros, Plano, IL. Grandchildren Cynthia (Andrew) Baumann, Somonauk, IL, Christine (Jason) Wesbrock, Cortland, IL, John (Norma) Meszaros Jr., Plano, IL, Dawn (Scott) Goral, Jacksonville, FL., and Jerry Meszaros Jr. Ohio. Great grandchildren Luke, Noah, and Zac Baumann, Rachel Wesbrock, Tristan and Lillian Meszaros, Stacia, Faith, Reagan, Anthony, and Isabella Goral, and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 49 years Betty, two daughters Bonnie Jean and Nancy Marie in infancy, one son Jerry Meszaros. His parents and all of his siblings. Visitation will be held on Wed. March 27th, 2019 from 4 pm until 8pm at Dieterle Memorial Home 1120 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL. Services will be held on Thurs. March 28th, 2019 at 10am at Dieterle Memorial. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196 Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary