Ervin (Erv) Leroy Gemmer, 94, of Aurora IL died on Monday, April 22, 2019. Erv was born April 18, 1925 in Aurora, Illinois. Erv was united in marriage to Charlotte (Char) Gemmer on January 12, 1952. Char and Erv were long time members of Our Savior Lutheran Church and traveled around the world with their friends from the church. Erv served in the U.S. Navy from 1943-1946 aboard the battleship U.S.S. New Mexico in the South Pacific where he earned six battle stars. His ship was in Tokyo Bay for the signing of the agreement to end the war. Erv worked at Ward and Jones furniture store as a buyer and a manager for more than 30 years. He worked at Loctite Manufacturing for another 9 years, before his retirement at the age of 62. Erv leaves behind their two children and their families; David and Rita Gemmer of Morris Illinois and Mark and JoAnne Gemmer of Aurora Illinois. Six grandchildren, Rebecca & David Wheeler of Yorkville IL, Melissa and Luke Brockman of Mazon IL, Beth and Paul Lohrey of Plano, IL, Anna Gemmer of Seneca IL, Brian Gemmer of Aurora IL, and Megan and Brad Thill of North Aurora IL, 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Erv is proceeded in death by his wife, Charlotte Gemmer, his parents Carl and Anna Gemmer, and his brother Carl (Chi) Gemmer. All services are private. Memorial contributions can be made in his honor to Jennings Terrace 275 S. LaSalle Street, Aurora, IL 60505. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2019