Erwin E. Krueger, age 77 of Somonauk, IL passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020 peacefully at his home, with his loving family by his side. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 1010 West South Street, Plano, IL. Interment will follow in the Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL. Friends may visit from 4:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Funeral Home in Plano, IL. Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com
or (630) 552-7211.