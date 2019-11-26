Home

Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery,
Aurora, IL
Estebalize Venecia


1997 - 2019
Estebalize Venecia Obituary
Estebalize "Karenna" Venecia, 22, of Aurora, IL passed away suddenly on November 23, 2019. She was born in McAllen, TX on November 14, 1997 the daughter of Kristopher and Nellie (Ochoa) Venecia. Karenna was an avid sports fan who loved Tom Brady and New England Patriots. She also had a passion for soccer and enjoyed watching the U.S. Women's Soccer team. She was a caretaker for her grandmother and always made sure she had the best care. She was a loving daughter, sister, granddaughter, cousin, niece and friend to all. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and she will be missed by each of the lives she touched.

She is survived by her parents Kristopher and Nellie Venecia, brothers; Kristopher "KJ" and Robert Venecia; sisters, Isabella Roman and Emma Marie Pizano; paternal grandmother Ernestina Venecia and maternal grandparents, Rigoberto and Rose Nellie Ochoa. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She is preceded in death by her aunt Elizabeth "Bell" Venecia.

Family will be receiving guests on Wednesday; November 27, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery, Aurora, IL.

Visit online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 26, 2019
