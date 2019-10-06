|
Ethel Cunningham, age 93 years of Lake Bluff, IL formerly of Parrish, FL died October 4, 2019 at DuPage Care Center, Wheaton, IL. She was born April 25, 1926 in Dombiratos, Hungary, the daughter of the late Istvan and Etelka nee Shaffer Soos. She was married to Raymond Cunningham December 7, 1985 at Claim St. Baptist Church in Aurora, IL. Mrs. Cunningham worked at Seal Master Bearing for 32 years as an assembly line worker until her retirement in 1987. She was a member of Valley Baptist Church in Oswego, IL.
She is survived by her three sons Gabor Santa of Naperville, IL, Steve (Marjorie) Santa of Lake Bluff, IL, Andy (Lynn) Santa of Oswego, IL, one daughter Irene (Raymond) Bockman of DeKalb, IL, two step daughters, Jeannette (Tom) Babicki of Aurora, IL, Jill (Gene) Crozer of Leland, IL, one step son Jon (Brenda) Cunningham of Lisle, IL, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband Gabor Santa and second husband Raymond Cunningham.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor David Hemphill officiating. at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd, Oswego, IL 60543.
Memorials may be directed to DuPage Care Center, 400 N County Farm Rd, Wheaton, IL.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 6, 2019