Etta Agnes Shead
1939 - 2020
Etta Agnes Shead (Sigman), beloved wife, mother and grandmother, left us to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

She leaves behind her sons, Lawrence (Denise) Rayford, Donia (Dawn) Rayford, Kevin (Sandra) Rayford, Frederick (Lisa) Shead and Corey (Amy) Shead; 25 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two of her sisters, Willean House and Jolee Rogers, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Shead; her father, William Bean; her mother, Margaret Kimmons; 3 sisters and a brother.

A viewing will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. The funeral service will follow immediately after at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. A live stream of Etta's funeral service will be available at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/85204671

For more information or to sign the online guestbook, visit HealyChapel.com or call 630-897-9291.



Published in Beacon News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
AUG
31
Service
11:00 AM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
AUG
31
Interment
Lincoln Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 29, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Warren Newton
