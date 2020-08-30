Etta Agnes Shead (Sigman), beloved wife, mother and grandmother, left us to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
She leaves behind her sons, Lawrence (Denise) Rayford, Donia (Dawn) Rayford, Kevin (Sandra) Rayford, Frederick (Lisa) Shead and Corey (Amy) Shead; 25 grandchildren and a host of great and great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by two of her sisters, Willean House and Jolee Rogers, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Shead; her father, William Bean; her mother, Margaret Kimmons; 3 sisters and a brother.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 10 AM to 11 AM at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. The funeral service will follow immediately after at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. A live stream of Etta's funeral service will be available at: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/85204671
