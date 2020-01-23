|
|
Eugene Calpin, 95, of Batavia, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Presence McAuley Manor. He was born February 12, 1924 in Lombard, IL. Eugene was an Army veteran and served his country during WWII. He was a member of the American Legion Post #84 and a life member of the VFW. Eugene loved telling stories and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by five children Debra Denney of Batavia, IL, Larry Trowbridge of Sugar Grove, IL, Ern (Donna) Trowbridge of Aurora, IL, Dennis (Gay) Trowbridge of Ironton, MO, and Marianne Malone of Geneva, IL; 12 grandchildren Kathy, Terri, Robin, Jacque, Erin, Sean, Bryce, Ryan, Amy, Matt, Keith, and Ashley; several great grandchildren; and several great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Henrietta (Wolgast) Calpin; his mother Florence Smith and his father Ray Beyer; and his brother Edward Calpin.
Funeral from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 9:30am to Annunciation Church at 10:00am. Fr. Patrick Gillmeyer, OSB will officiate with interment at River Hills Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 2:00pm until 8:00pm with a liturgical wake service to be held at 5:00pm at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Eugene's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020