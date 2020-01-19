Home

Brewster Baptist Church
1848 Main St
Brewster, MA 02631
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
Brewster Baptist Church
Brewster, MA
View Map
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene Gerard Peterson


1933 - 2020
Eugene Gerard Peterson Obituary
Eugene G. Peterson died January 7, 2020, aged 86. Mr. Peterson was born April 26, 1933. In 1956, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Wasp at Quonset Point, RI. After his naval discharge, he flew for United Airlines for 33 years, completing his career as a Boeing 747captain. He leaves his wife Joann, a daughter Laurel and her husband, a brother Marlin and his wife, and a sister-in-law, and their families. He is predeceased by his brother Leonard. A memorial service will be held on May 16, 2020 at Brewster Baptist Church, Brewster, MA.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 19, 2020
