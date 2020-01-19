|
Eugene G. Peterson died January 7, 2020, aged 86. Mr. Peterson was born April 26, 1933. In 1956, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving on the USS Wasp at Quonset Point, RI. After his naval discharge, he flew for United Airlines for 33 years, completing his career as a Boeing 747captain. He leaves his wife Joann, a daughter Laurel and her husband, a brother Marlin and his wife, and a sister-in-law, and their families. He is predeceased by his brother Leonard. A memorial service will be held on May 16, 2020 at Brewster Baptist Church, Brewster, MA.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 19, 2020