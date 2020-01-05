Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cremation Society of Illinois
6471 N. Northwest Hwy
Chicago, IL 60631
(800) 622-8358
Resources
More Obituaries for Eugene Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eugene J. Snyder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eugene J. Snyder Obituary
Eugene J. "Spike" Snyder, Jr., 78, passed away on December 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Jerilyn (Nee Orstead) Snyder. They were blessed with 44 years of marriage. Brother to David (Mary) Snyder, Uncle to Kim, Chris (Deb) Snyder, dearest friend to Jim and Judy Baish whom he was godfather to their children Joy (Larry) Sanders, Brett Baish, Sandy Johnson, Mary Jane Nichols. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Hildegard, sister Annette Snyder. Spike retired from Chicago Bridge and Iron Company after 25 years of service. A private memorial will be forthcoming. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial may be made to American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eugene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -