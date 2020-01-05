|
Eugene J. "Spike" Snyder, Jr., 78, passed away on December 29, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife, Jerilyn (Nee Orstead) Snyder. They were blessed with 44 years of marriage. Brother to David (Mary) Snyder, Uncle to Kim, Chris (Deb) Snyder, dearest friend to Jim and Judy Baish whom he was godfather to their children Joy (Larry) Sanders, Brett Baish, Sandy Johnson, Mary Jane Nichols. He is preceded in death by his parents Eugene and Hildegard, sister Annette Snyder. Spike retired from Chicago Bridge and Iron Company after 25 years of service. A private memorial will be forthcoming. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial may be made to American Diabetes Association.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 5, 2020