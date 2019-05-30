Eugene T. Kipper, 85, of Batavia passed away Monday, May 27, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital in Geneva. Eugene was born January 21, 1934, in Aurora, IL the son of Daniel and Helen (nee Poss) Kipper. He was united in marriage to Kathleen Terneny November 18, 1961, in Batavia, IL. Eugene was employed by Allsteel in Aurora for 41 years until his retirement. He is survived by, his wife Kathleen, some nieces, nephews, cousins, uncle Tony Nilges, a Godchild and dear friend Linnea Funk, and his supportive neighbors and friends, Ken and Carol Meeker. He is preceded in death by his parents; his three brothers, Vern, Leroy, and Tony Kipper and three sisters, Bernadine Dietrich, Florence Rossler and Helen Ballou. Visitation will be held 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 South Batavia Ave. Batavia, IL. Funeral services will begin with prayers 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 31, 2019 from Moss Family Funeral Home, before proceeding to Holy Cross Catholic Church 2300 Main Street Batavia, IL to celebrate Mass at 10:30 A.M. interment will be in River Hills Memorial Park. For additional information contact Moss Family Funeral Homes, 630-879-7900 or www.mossfuneral.com Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 30, 2019