Eugene W. Erhart


1937 - 2019
Eugene W. Erhart Obituary
Eugene W. Erhart, 81, passed away July 3, 2019. He was born November 12, 1937 in Shenandoah, Iowa, son of Forrest and Rene (Walters) Erhart. He was employed as a custodian for Aurora School District 129 for over 25 years. Eugene enjoyed fishing, camping, snowmobiling, and making his yearly trip to Texas in the winter. Eugene is survived by his sister Dolores (Ron) Cull.1 nephew, Dale (Karen) Erhart, 1 niece, Debbie Erhart, 2 nephews, Ron Cull, Jr., Andrew Cull, and 3 nieces, Crystal Sharp, Sandra Hansen, and Joanna Reyes. A graveside service will be held Monday July 22, 2019 at 11am at River Hills Memorial Park in Batavia. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on July 19, 2019
