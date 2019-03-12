Eva Kondor, 84, of Mount Pleasant, WI, formerly of Somonauk and Lansing, IL passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 after a brief, valiant battle with cancer at Ascension All Saints Medical Center in Racine, WI. Eva was born on January 21, 1935, in Selyeb, Hungary. Because of her experiences growing up during World War II and post-war Communism in Hungary, Eva became a staunch anti-communist and anti-socialist. She came to Cleveland, OH on a work visa and met the love of her life. She subsequently moved to the Hungarian enclave in the Burnside neighborhood of Chicago and eventually resided in the Chicago suburbs until recently. Eva became a naturalized citizen on our county's bicentennial birthday, July 4, 1976, at the old Chicago Stadium.Eva was your typical grandma, doting on her grandchildren and would do anything for them, such as cooking, cleaning, mending etc. She was also devoted to her dog and would frequently sneak scraps from the table, even when told many times not to do so. Eva was proud of her Hungarian ethnicity and loved to cook traditional Hungarian meals and embroider Hungarian folk art. Eva was a devout Catholic and enjoyed watching daily Mass on EWTN. She was a member of St. Rita Parish in Caledonia, WI and a former member of St. Mary Parish in Plano, IL and St. Ann Parish in Lansing, IL.She is survived by her loving daughter, Dr. Eva (Chris) Alessia; two cherished grandchildren, Andrew Paul and James Stephen; two sisters, Margit "Margaret" and Erzsebet "Elizabeth"; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.She was preceded in death by her husband, Istvan "Steve" Kondor; her parents, Ferenc "Frank" and Margit "Margaret" (Feczko) Farkas; three brothers, Geza, Bertalan "Bartholomew" and Ferenc "Frank" Farkas.Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 beginning at 9:00 AM with Instate visitation, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at St Ann Catholic Church 3010 Ridge Rd, Lansing, IL 60438; Fr. Andy Davy M.I.C. will officiate with interment at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.Visitation will be held Friday, March 15, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500.Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may sign the guest book or leave condolences for Eva's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary