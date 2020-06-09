Eva Slusarz, age 94, of Oswego, died Friday, June 5, 2020 at Symphony of Orchard Valley, Aurora, IL under hospice care by Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care.
She was a former member of St. Anne's Catholic Church, Oswego, IL. Eva loved flowers and was an avid gardener. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, John Slusarz.
Eva (Meme) will be lovingly remembered by her family: five daughters, Susan (Terry) Ahlgren, Sophie Carbaugh, Genevieve (William) Moebs, Barbara (Chris) Johnson and Daniella Mueller; ten grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
Thank you to the staff of Symphony of Orchard Valley and Seasons Hospice for your services and care of our mother.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Rd., Oswego, IL 60543. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Anne Catholic Church, Oswego, IL, with Fr. John Ouper officiating. Private interment will follow at Risen Lord Cemetery, 1501 Simons Road, Oswego, IL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to St. Anne Catholic Church, 551 Boulder Hill Pass, P.O. Box 670, Oswego, IL 60543 or Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care, 6880 N. Frontage Road, Suite 100, Burr Ridge, IL 60527.
Per COVID-19 guidelines, face masks are required and there is a limit of 10 guests in the building.
Additional info at (630) 554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 9, 2020.