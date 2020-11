Evelyn Makris, 86, of Oak Brook, IL, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, IL. She was born June 7, 1934 in Aurora, IL.Evelyn was a registered nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Aurora for several years before owning and operating Rascal's Restaurant in Naperville, IL, along with her husband George Makris, for many years.She is survived by her brother, Donald (Donna) Viola of Redmond, Oregon; her nieces: Marilee Viola of Naperville, Michele Viola of Aurora, and Marta Manolis of Hinsdale; her nephews: Brian Viola of Arizona and Gregory Viola of Aurora; four step-daughters: Michelle, Gina, Theresa, and Shawn; and two sisters-in-law, Helen Sakoulos and Francis Kampwirth; and her special caretaker, Lucalla Racella.She was preceded in death by her husband, George Makris; her parents, Grace and Leon Viola; her sister, Mary Wertepny; and five brothers: Leo, Albert, Nicholas, Matthew, and Robert Viola.Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Evelyn's family.