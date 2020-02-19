|
Evelyn "Marie" Mullins, age 86 of Paris, IL, passed away on February 15, 2020. She was born to the late Louis and Evelyn Williams on April 2, 1933. Family, granddogs, and ice cream were among Marie's passions and delights. She spent many years raising her family in Aurora,IL with her late husband Floyd. She is survived by her 3 daughters: Deborah (David) Nadler, Teresa Sage, Marla (Donald) Schmidt, 7 grandchildren: Christine, Jerry, Eric, Heather, Lisa, Niki, and Adam, 6 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. After retiring from The Dial Corporation, Marie spent her time living in Cape Coral, FL and ultimately returned to Paris, IL. A visitation will be held on Friday, February 21st, from 9am-11am, at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1130 S. Broadway, Montgomery, IL 60538. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, Donations to Culture Stock 304 Woodworth Street, Yorkville, IL 60560 are appreciated. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com 630-897-1196
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 19, 2020