Everett L. Imthurn, 83 of Aurora, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday April 19, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital. He was born December 5, 1935 in Burlington, IA the son of the late Edgar and Viola (Hunger) Imthurn. Everett served his country with U.S. Navy and after being discharged from the Navy he worked for many years at Pratt Company in Aurora, IL as an Engineer. In his off-time Everett enjoyed running and even ran in several marathons. Everett is survived by his sister-in-law, Ettamay Imthurn; nieces, Sara Imthurn, Joslyn Imthurn and Heidi Woldt; his nephews, Douglas Imthurn and Martin (Lori) Imthurn; his great nieces, Marilyn (Craig Liby) Imthurn, Michelle (Ricky) Moreno, Brittany (Chris) Kiss and Lindsay (Jordan) Stutes; his great nephew, Alix Kunold; his great-great nephews, Ian Moreno and Ovan Kiss; his great-great niece, Saylor Stutes. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Renata (Porlein) Imthurn; his brothers, Eugene Imthurn, Wilbert Imthurn, and Michael Imthurn. Private family burial has been held at Riverside Cemetery. Arrangements by The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, Il. For further information please call (630) 897-9291 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 5, 2019