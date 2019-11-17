|
|
F. James "Jim" Steinwart, 78, walked into eternity with Jesus on November 14, 2019. Born in Aurora, IL on March 29, 1941, the only son of Frank H. and Dorothy (Hochsprung) Steinwart. He married his soulmate, Barbara Harkins, on June 10, 1961 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Aurora, IL.
Jim's family owned and operated Valley Maid Ice Cream in Aurora which served many independent grocers, restaurants and pharmacies throughout the Fox Valley for many years. His dream retirement job for the past 16 years was driving for Bill Jacobs BMW/MINI of Naperville where he cherished the open road daily, enjoying the people with whom he worked and the customers he served.
Jim was a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church in Montgomery, IL, the church he loved and congregation who drew him closer to Christ where he served as a deacon and usher for many years. A humble man of simple pleasures, he treasured his family, took delight in his cars, driving, sunsets, autumn colors, clear cool lakes, his own back yard, the family cabin, fishing with his sons and friends and biking with his wife right into the last months of his life on earth.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years; two sons, James (June) Steinwart of Springfield, IL and Jeffrey (Mimi) Steinwart of Aurora; six grandchildren, Erin (Andy Swann) Steinwart, Emily (Kevin) Pierce, Natalie (fiancée Kent Brauweiler) Steinwart, Nikki Steinwart, T.J. Steinwart and Johnny Steinwart; two great grandchildren, Ryan and Raegan Swann and one sister, Ann Marie Steinwart.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister, Judith Steinwart.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Road, Montgomery IL 60538.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Olaf Lutheran Church.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers that rallied around and loved Jim; the incredible fifth floor nursing staff at Amita Mercy Hospital, the compassionate caregivers at The Bickford of Oswego, Angels Grace Hospice and all of the friends and family members that surrounded him with music, love, laughter and peace.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora. To sign the online guestbook please visit www.healychapel.com. 630-897-9291.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 17, 2019