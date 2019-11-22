|
F. James "Jim" Steinwart, 78, walked into eternity with Jesus on November 14, 2019. Born in Aurora, IL on March 29, 1941, the only son of Frank H. and Dorothy (Hochsprung) Steinwart.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, 1233 Douglas Road, Montgomery IL 60538.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Olaf Lutheran Church.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Nov. 22, 2019