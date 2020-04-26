|
Retired Kane County Sheriff, F. John Randall, passed away comfortably at home on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the age of 93. John was born on November 27, 1926 in Danville, Illinois. He graduated from West Aurora High School in 1944 where he played football and played in the band. That same year he enlisted in the U.S. Army where he received the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal before receiving honorable discharge in 1946. John returned to his family farm outside of Aurora and received a degree in Agriculture from the University of Illinois in 1951 where he was also a member of the Alpha Chi Rho Fraternity.
Later in life, John entered into law enforcement by becoming a deputy with the Kane County Sheriff's Department. Through the years he was promoted up the ranks and concluded his 34-year career as the County's Sheriff from 1986-1994. Upon retirement, John spent his time working with the Waubonsee Community College Campus Police and volunteering for the Dreyer Medical Clinic's Helping Hands.
John was known as a master of jokes and riddles, and for his love of sports. He coached in the Aurora Boys Little League, played in the church softball league, and was a die-hard Cubs fan. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Police and the Illinois Sheriff's Association.
He was the loving father of six children: Mark (Beth) Randall, Dave (Kathy) Randall, Terry (James) Jensen, Jane (Ken) Laurie, Scott (Debi) Randall, Dwight (Monica) Randall; thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
John was preceded in death by his wife Jackie, his parents Frank and Mabel Randall, his brother and sister-in-law Ted (Eileen) Randall, and grandson Jonathon Randall.
A private funeral will be held with a memorial to follow at a later date.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020