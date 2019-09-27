Aurora Beacon News Obituaries
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Lying in State
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Florence A. Davidson


1920 - 2019
Florence A. Davidson Obituary
Florence A. Davidson, 99, of St. Charles, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Rosewood Care Center. She was born February 20, 1920 in Winfield, IL.

Florence lived in Wheaton and married her husband James H. Davidson in 1945. Then they moved to Aurora in 1948. She was employed as a cashier at Jewel Food Store for 25 years until her retirement in 1981.

She is survived by her son James R. (Martha) Davidson of North Aurora, IL and her daughter Sandy Smart of North Aurora, IL; three grandchildren Steven (Sue) Davidson, Jennifer (Henry) Kass, and Erin (Roger) Payton; five great grandchildren; her sister Jeannette Speranske of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband James H. Davidson; her parents Jennie (Mittman) and Peter Weiland; two sisters Lillian Davis and Dorothy VanHam; and her brother Harold Weiland.

Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 12:00pm at Blessed Sacrament Church. Fr. Max Lasrado will officiate with interment at River Hills Memorial Park. Florence will lie in state on Monday morning from 10:00am until the funeral hour at 12:00pm at Blessed Sacrament Church.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the good people at Rosewood Care Center and Suncrest Hospice for all the loving care that Florence received while she was in their care.

Memorial contributions may be made in Florence's memory to Suncrest Hospice, 5750 Old Orchard Road, Suite 450, Skokie, IL 60077.

Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Florence's family.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 29, 2019
