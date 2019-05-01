Florence E. Negre, age 98 passed away on her birthday, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at the Grove of Fox Valley in Aurora, IL. She was born in Aurora, IL the daughter of John and Mary Fezekas.Florence was united in marriage in May 1939 to Mr. Louis Negre and they spent the next 28 years happily together until his passing in 1967. Mrs. Negre was a devote catholic and a member of St. Michael Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church in Aurora, IL and also attended St. Therese of Jesus Catholic Church in Aurora, IL. She was formerly employed as a Nurse's Aide at the Aurora Manor in Aurora, IL. Florence was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, and aunt who will be deeply missed by her family and many friends.Florence is survived by her children, Janet M. Edwards of Oswego, IL, John Negre of Aurora, IL, David (Mary) Negre of Yorkville, IL and Michael (Kimberly) Negre of Aurora, IL; her grandchildren, Frank Westphall of CA, Jack (Heather) Westphall of Yorkville, IL, Kevin Cain and Deana Walker, both of Shreveport, LA, Tammy Cain of LA, Ryan Negre of Yorkville, IL and Daniel Negre of Oswego, IL; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her special sister-in-law, Shirley Fezekas of Aurora, IL; as well as many nieces and nephews, including her special niece, Linda Fezekas Johnson of Plano, IL.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Louis Negre; her son, Louis Negre, Jr; her daughter, Cynthia Negre; her grandson, Mark Westphall; also her 11 brothers and 1 sister.A Funeral Mass will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at St. Michael Romanian Byzantine Catholic Church, 609 N. Lincoln Ave., Aurora, IL with Father Ronald Hilt, officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Michael Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cemetery in Aurora, IL.Friends may visit from 10:00 AM until the Hour of Service at the Church in Aurora, IL.Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 1, 2019