Florencio Jimenez
1934 - 2020
Florencio "Chito" Jimenez, III, 86, of Aurora passed away on November 26, 2020. He was born on April 27, 1934 in Brownsville, TX the son of Florencio and Maria (Vitela) Jimenez. Chito retired from Lyon Medal after many years of dedicated service. He was beloved by his entire family and will be dearly missed by all.

He is survived by his daughters; Sylvia (Tim) Root, Linda Gonzalez, and Francis Jimenez; grandchildren, Sonya (Juan) Guzman, Angel (Tiffany) Rivera, Anthony Rivera, Jesse Gonzalez, Nicole Gonzalez, Miguel Casares, Danielle Root, Shannon (Deno) Johnson, and Mercedez Gonzales; great-grandchildren, Lakia, Jazzy, Noel Jr., Serena, Savannah, Gabriel, Juaquin, Julian, Daniel, Jacob, Nilsa, Sophia and Stacey. He is also survived by his siblings, James Jimenez, Paulita Salinas and Petra (Jose) Ontiveros, brothers-in-law Enrique (Brenda) Rodriguez, Larry (Bonnie) Rodriguez and sister-in-law Eulalia (Robert) Reed.

He is preceded in death by his parents, beloved wife Maria (Rodriguez) Jimenez, in-laws Enrique and Eulalia Rodriguez, granddaughter Maria Salinas, special great-grandson Aries Jaybird Gonzalez and sister Juanita Rios.

Due to current restrictions, all services will be private and burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Aurora, IL.

For online condolences, please visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com


Published in Beacon News on Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
November 28, 2020
Daddy, you will live in my heart forever. Love your baby girl
Francis Jimenez
Daughter
