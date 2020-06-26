Floy V. Puccetti, age 94, of St. Charles, formerly of Elburn, passed away at her home, surrounded by the love and prayers of her family, Monday, June 22, 2020.
She was born October 27, 1925 in Elgin, IL, the daughter Earnest and Maude (Rowe) Heath.
She now leaves her husband Raymond Puccetti; three children, Janice (Jim) Cleary, David (Kathleen) Peterson, and Neil (Lenka Nedvedova) Puccetti; 11 grandchildren: Kathy (Roger) Ackerman, Jessica Peterson, Deborah (Ken) Sopiak, Amy Overhaug, Bethany Overhaug, Sara (James) Nikolai, Jennifer (Steve) Smith, Nicole (Joe) Contreras, and Derik (Sarah) Overhaug, Louisa Puccetti and Nella Puccetti; 17 great-grandchildren: Chad (Allie) Ackerman, Chris Ackerman, Mandi (Jeremy Gerard) Ackerman, Kimberly (Ahsan) Rasul, Michael Boyd, Megan Boyd, Mason Contreras, Caleb Overhaug, Brittany Walker, Ches Olsen, Keegan Overhaug, Rebekah and Elisha Nikolai, Mason Peck, Melody Overhaug, Donovan Guglielmi and Nicholas Guglielmi; 9 great-great grandchildren: Lucas, Owen and Sophie Ackerman, Emma Gerard, Connor, Lucy and Graham Boyd, Brayden Marozik and Brayden Walker; a sister-in-law, Sandra Heath; several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
She now joins her parents, Earnest and Maude Heath, her husband, Robert Peterson, her son Douglas Peterson, daughter-in-law, Shirley Peterson, a great grandson Brandon Ackerman, nephew John Beardin, niece, Linda Beardin, her brother Roger Heath; sister/brother-in-law Harry and Jeanette Peterson, sister-in-law Emma Masek son-in-law Al Overhaug.
A graveside service will be held at Blackberry Twp Cemetery in Elburn, 1 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020. Friends are invited to attend as long as social distancing is practiced.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Floy's name may be sent to Season's Hospice, 2195 W Diehl Rd, Naperville, IL 60563. Tributes and memories can be left on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page and at www.conleycare.com where you can see her full life story.
Published in Beacon News on Jun. 26, 2020.