Floyd E. Raspiller, 88, of Aurora, passed away May 12, 2020. He was born December 24, 1931 in Sandwich, IL to Harry and Pearl (Lee) Raspiller.
He graduated from Oswego High School in 1949. He served in the United States Air Force from 1950 to 1954 during the Korean Conflict. He was stationed at Warren AFB in Wyoming, Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX and Wiesbaden Air Base (Germany).
Floyd graduated from North Central College in Naperville, IL with a bachelor's degree in Zoology and from Northern Illinois University with a master's degree in Education. He taught science at K.D. Waldo Junior High School in Aurora, IL, Geneva High School in Geneva, IL and Maine West Township High School in Des Plaines, IL until his retirement.
He was married to Carolyn (Winder) Raspiller, April 13, 1957 until her death in November 2005. They were members of New England Congregational Church in Aurora.
Floyd is survived by his children, Beth (Chris) Wille of Brookfield, WI, Dr. Edward "Ted" Raspiller of Midlothian, VA and Laura Raspiller of Aurora, IL; grandchildren, Claire Wille and Alex Wille both of Brookfield, WI; brothers, Norman Raspiller of Scottsdale, AZ and David Raspiller Sr. of Aurora, IL as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private burial will take place at Sheridan Cemetery.
Arrangements were handled by The Healy Chapel, Aurora, IL.
Published in Beacon News on May 17, 2020.