Frances A. (Minnich) Groom, 87, of Aurora passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Sandwich Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 19, 1933 in Aurora, IL.
She is survived by 7 children Beth (Art) Mitchell, Kathy (Mike) Torres, Rick (Cindy) Groom, Tom (Vicki) Groom, Ron (Lisa) Groom, John (Lisa) Groom, and Charles (Renee) Groom; 20 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Deacon Richard Groom; her parents Laura and Albert Minnich; her son Timothy Groom; her sister Doris Millen; and her brother Arthur Minnich.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at Sacred Heart Church. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the Mass. Please wear your face mask and social distance. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, visitation will be private.
