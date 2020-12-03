1/1
Frances A. Groom
Frances A. (Minnich) Groom, 87, of Aurora passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Sandwich Rehabilitation Center. She was born February 19, 1933 in Aurora, IL.

She is survived by 7 children Beth (Art) Mitchell, Kathy (Mike) Torres, Rick (Cindy) Groom, Tom (Vicki) Groom, Ron (Lisa) Groom, John (Lisa) Groom, and Charles (Renee) Groom; 20 grandchildren; 29 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Deacon Richard Groom; her parents Laura and Albert Minnich; her son Timothy Groom; her sister Doris Millen; and her brother Arthur Minnich.

Funeral Mass will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00pm at Sacred Heart Church. Interment will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery following the Mass. Please wear your face mask and social distance. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, visitation will be private. Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Frances' family.



Published in Beacon News on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Daleiden Mortuary
220 N. Lake Street
Aurora, IL 60506
630-631-5500
Memories & Condolences

