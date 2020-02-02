|
|
Frances D. Glover, age 97 of Naperville, IL long-time resident of Eola, IL, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Patrick's Residence of Naperville, surrounded by her family. She was born June 27, 1922 in Minneapolis, MN to her loving late parents, Frank and Frances Stanek. Cherished wife of the late James F. Glover, wedded on June 22, 1946. Beloved mother of Mary (Don) Nelson of Naperville, IL, Barbara (the late James) Curtin of Denver, CO, and Frank Glover of Mesquite, NV. Adored grandma of Andrew Nelson and David Tucker. Dearest sister of Joseph (Marilyn) Stanek, Theresa Anderson, the late Sr. M. Fleurette, Elizabeth (John) Kramer, Rosemary (Byron) Fisher, George (Pat) Stanek, Vincent Stanek. Dear sister-in-law of Rose Stanek and Betty Glover. Dear aunt of many. Frances attended St. Therese Grade School and graduated from Madonna High School in Aurora in 1939. She was a long time member of St. Therese Parish of Jesus in Aurora and a member of the Blessed Virgin Mary Sodality where she held many officer positions. Frances was named Catholic Woman of the Year for the Aurora Diocesan Council of Catholic Women in 1987. She also was a member of the Ladies Knights of Columbus and many social groups. Frances was employed by St. Charles Hospital in the business office in Aurora and ended her working career for the East Aurora School District in food service. Yearly family trips to Northern Wisconsin to visit her relatives and catch a few fish was fun for all. She was a die-hard White Sox fan and an avid Bingo player.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Patrick's Residence or St. Therese of Jesus Catholic Church, 271 N. Farnsworth Ave., Aurora, IL 60505. Visitation: Tuesday, February 4th 9:00-10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence Chapel, 1400 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick's Residence Chapel. Interment will follow at Annunciation Cemetery, Marywood, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Feb. 2, 2020