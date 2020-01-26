|
Frances M. Hansen, 91, of Plano, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at The Reserve in Oswego, IL. She was born July 15, 1928 in Plano, IL, the daughter of William E. and Lena (Kolb) Hansen.
Frances was formerly employed at the Community Bank of Plano, IL.
Survivors include her niece, Elizabeth (Jerry Champion) Hansen of Aurora, IL; one great niece, Abigail Anderson; three great nephews, Christopher Anderson, Ryan Hayes, and Marshall Hayes; great great nieces and nephews, Cole, Mira, and Ben; and her dear friend, Roger Hilpp.
She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Carrie Hansen, six brothers, William Hansen, Melvin Hansen, Edwin Hansen, Raymond Hansen, Harold Hansen, and Jack Hansen and one niece, Christina Brzozowski.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Little Rock Township Cemetery in Plano, IL with Rev. Terry Jensen officiating. Arrangements entrusted to Turner-Eighner Funeral Home in Plano. For more information or to sign the online guest book, go to www.EighnerFuneralHomes.com
Turner-Eighner Funeral Home at 3952 Turner Ave. in Plano, IL 60545 630-552-3022
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 26, 2020