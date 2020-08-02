1/1
Frances M. Miller
Frances M. (Volk) Miller passed away peacefully at home on July 30, 2020 after a quick decline in a long battle against an incurable cancer. Beloved wife of Raymond Miller and loving mother of Lazarus (Angie) Miller. Predeceased by her dear mother Anna (Volk, nee Hubert) Rowedder and father, Henry Volk, and survived by her cherished sisters and brother; Christine (Ted) McDowell, LaVerne Jones, Jenifer (Wayne) Grupp and Martin (Pam) Volk, and loved step-father, Glen Rowedder.

Born December 5, 1949, in Chicago, Illinois, she spent most of her life in West Chicago, IL, and Aurora, IL, with a short childhood stay in California, which provided great memories for her. She was an avid reader and gardener, along with many other interests, not the least of which were the Chicago Bears. She had a strong belief in the basic freedoms guaranteed to us in this country and the supporting libertarian principles. She was an optimist of the first order, believing until the end that she would somehow find a way out of her cancer.

Per her wishes, there will be no services. Her memory will be honored at a later celebration of life.

Please leave online condolences at https://aurora.cypresspointecremation.com/


Published in Beacon News on Aug. 2, 2020.
