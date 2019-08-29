Home

Services
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
(630) 897-1196
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dieterle Memorial Home
1120 South Broadway Road
Montgomery, IL 60538
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
771 Fulton Street
Aurora, IL
Francesca Benavides


1957 - 2019
Francesca Benavides Obituary
Francesca Benavides, 62, of Aurora passed away unexpectedly on August 23, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1957 in Joliet, IL the daughter of Noel and Barbara (Gette) Rivera. She was a longtime dedicated employee of Rush Copley where she was a chef for the past 39 years. She opened her heart and her home to so many and she will always be remembered for the love she had for her family, especially her children and granddaughter. Although she will be missed beyond words, there is peace in knowing that she is finally reunited with her son Thadd.

She is survived by her husband Oscar; loving daughters, Anastacia and Anissa Benavides; dear mother Barbara Rivera; beloved granddaughter Noel Francesca Benavides and cherished siblings, James (Becky) Rivera, Annette Rivera, Basilio (Rita) Rivera, Barbara Rivera, sister-in-law Yolanda Rivera and many beloved nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father Noel Rivera, Sr., brother, Noel Rivera, Jr. and son Thadd Benavides.

Family will be receiving guests on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Dieterle Memorial Home, 1120 S. Broadway Ave. Montgomery, IL 60538. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 771 Fulton Street, Aurora, IL. Interment will follow at Marywood Cemetery, Aurora, IL.

For directions and online guestbook visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Aug. 29, 2019
