Francina Jean Maze
1924 - 2020
Mrs. Francina Jean Maze, 96, of Aurora, Illinois formerly of Galesburg, Illinois passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, one week after celebrating her 96th birthday.

Jean was born August 21, 1924 in Galesburg the daughter of George and Mabelle A. Hannam Gehring. She married Archie W. Maze, Jr. on July 7, 1945 in Chicago, Illinois. He preceded her in death on July 14, 1997.

Jean is survived by her two sons, Donald L. (Karen) Maze of Galesburg and Dennis E. (Sue Arnold) Maze of Prescott, Arizona; two daughters, Rebecca L. (Rick) Johnson of Yorkville, Illinois and Joyce E. Forshee of Aurora; nine grandchildren, twenty-three great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Russell and Bruce Gehring and one sister, Cleo Calhoun.

Jean worked for the Farmers & Mechanics Bank and Gale Products in Galesburg and Furnas Electric Company and Campana Company, both in Batavia, Illinois. She graduated ROVA in 1942 and was of the Methodist faith.

Jean and Archie greatly enjoyed RVing, having owned several RV's and traveling the United States for years. They finally settled down with a winter home in Yuma, Arizona and summers in Rockford, Illinois. She especially enjoyed and loved her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild. She will be missed by them all.

Private family memorial services are scheduled for Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hinchliff-Pearson-West Funeral Directors and Cremation Services Galesburg Chapel with Pastor Mary Runge officiating. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association. Online condolences may be made to www.h-p-w.com


Published in Beacon News on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hinchliff-Pearson-West, Galesburg
1070 West Fremont Street
Galesburg, IL 61401
(309) 343-2101
