Francis F. "Butch" Flammang 97, passed away Wednesday December 18th at The Grove of Fox Valley. Butch was born in Aurora, August 17th 1922 the fourth of seven children to Peter and Mary Flammang.
After high school Butch joined the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) sending needed money home to his family. When he turned 18 he joined the U.S. Navy, training at Great Lakes Naval Base. His first assignment on active duty was aboard the USS Hornet CV8. When the war started Butch sailed through the Panama Canal and into history aboard the Hornet. He saw the launch of the Doolittle Raid on Tokyo, the Battle of Midway, and eventually the sinking of the Hornet, where he spent hours in the Pacific Ocean waiting to be rescued. Several ships later, the end of the war found young Butch driving a jeep through the devastated streets of Hiroshima.
Returning to Illinois, Butch and wife Audrey (nee Rudolph), raised their family, worked, and were founding members of the Fox Valley Model A Club. After retiring from Barber Greene he enjoyed fishing, boating, and grandchildren, as well as Model A's.
Survivors include daughter, Linda (Richard) Pasetti-Olson, of Montgomery; two sons, James (Dora) Flammang of Hinckley and Richard (Penni) Flammang of Prescott Valley, AZ; 6 grandchildren, Bethany Young, Kimberly Foxworthy, Marnie (Jamie) Bennett, Nicholas (Sarah) Flammang, Patrick Flammang and Lorie Sutton-Collins as well as 6 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Butch was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary Flammang; wife, Audrey Flammang; grandson-in-law, John Young and his 6 siblings.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 11 AM until the time of the memorial service 1 PM at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Drive, Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Fox Valley Model A Restorers Club of St Charles.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Dec. 22, 2019