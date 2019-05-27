Francis J. (Frank) Walter, 85, of Aurora, Illinois, passed away on May 24, 2019 at Presence Fox Knoll surrounded by his family. He was born on December 30, 1933 in Constance, NE. He enlisted in the Army, 82nd Airborne Division, in 1952. He served between the Korean and Vietnam Wars as a paratrooper and was in the Army Reserves from 1956-1960. He was united in marriage to Lavonna Marie Baker on December 21, 1953. Frank was employed at Thor Power Tool from 1956 to 1960. He was a model maker for Masonite Corporation from 1960 to 1995. He used his woodworking talents to expand their salt box home and transform it into a Tudor with detailed molding inside and out. Frank never met a stranger and had an engaging and welcoming smile. His passions in life were many. He was an avid automobile enthusiast, restoring many classic cars and attending car shows where he met lifelong friends. He enjoyed gardening and planted several vegetable gardens and perennials over the years. Peonies were a favorite and brought joy to many who passed by their beautifully landscaped home in Aurora. He spent many years attending auctions and sharing stories and experiences with his auction buddies. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 65 years, Lavonna Walter; five daughters, Debbie (Gary) Proctor, Kari (Skip) Ulrich, Pam (Jack) Feltes, Cindy (John) Wrenn, Kim (Pete) Zak; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Kathryn Walter; his in-laws, Melvin and Mildred Baker; and his brothers, Edward (Eddy) Walter and Robert (Bob) Walter. His visitation will take place from 4 PM to 7 PM on Wednesday May 29, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60506. His funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Thursday May 30, 2019 also at The Healy Chapel, followed by his interment at Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in honor of Frank's memory. For further information, please call 630-897-9291 or visit healychapel.com to leave an online condolence. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on May 27, 2019