Dr. Francis Louis Miksa Jr., 80, of Columbia, MS, passed away on March 20, 2019. He was born September 24, 1938 in Aurora, Illinois, to Francis L. Miksa, Sr. and Frances Theresa Borowicz Miksa. He grew up in Aurora, graduating from East High School (1956), then from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL (1960), Bethel Theological Seminary, St. Paul, MN (D.B. 1965). He studied library science at the University of Chicago Graduate Library School (A.M. 1970, Ph.D.1974). From 1972 to 1984 he served on the faculty of the School of Library and Information Science at Louisiana St. U. In 1984, Professor Miksa joined the Graduate School of Library and Information Science at the U. of Texas at Austin where he earned the Texas Excellence in Teaching Award three times. In 2009 he received the prestigious Margaret Mann Citation from the American Library Association.Dr. Miksa was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Daniel Miksa of Aurora, IL; sisters Francis Ann Adams of Racine, WI and Sandra Rylatt of Rockford, IL and beloved son Francis Louis Miksa III of Winter Springs, FL. He is survived by wife Mary Spohrer Miksa, son Joel (Stacey) Miksa of Winter Springs, FL and daughters Elizabeth Miksa and Shawne Miksa of Denton TX; sisters Gloria Jones, Elsie Sadler and Linda (Jim) Wolf of Aurora, IL; Hazel (Jim) Kempton of Lima, OH and Bonnie Hiltenbrand of Montgomery, IL. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Miksa (Sherry) of Big Rock, IL, 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A memorial service is planned at a later date.