Francisco Ramirez, age 49, of Aurora, Il passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Rush Copley Medical Center in Aurora IL. "Paco" as he was known by everyone was born in El Zape, Durango on September 3, 1970.
Paco was a friend to everyone he met and could light up a room like no one else. He had an enormous heart and an even bigger personality. He loved bringing joy to others through his upbeat attitude. Paco had a passion for cooking. His favorite hobby was sharing a meal with family and friends and was considered the Ramirez family chef. No family gathering was complete without one of his many signature dishes. He took great pride in his organic garden and he loved making hot salsas to share with family. He enjoyed listening to music with his children, attending concerts, collecting vinyl records and occasionally, he would get behind the turntables and spin a few records like he did when he was a teen.
Paco was an avid sports fan who loved rooting for the 49ers and the Chicago Bears. He also enjoyed playing fantasy football with his brothers and all his cousins. He was a brave soul for being a White Sox fan in a die-hard Cubs family, but always the family rebel; it was flaw that was easily forgiven once he flashed his sly smile and started making wise cracks.
Paco's greatest source of pride and unconditional love was his children, Sofie and Jacob. They were his entire world and he loved spending time with them, even when he was sick. He wanted them and the world to know that they were his biggest accomplishment in life, and he was complete when he became a father.
Paco worked at Nissan North America in Aurora, IL for over 25 years and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Aurora.
Survivors include his daughter, Sofia Ramirez, son Jacob Ramirez and the mother of his children and love of his life, Alma Ramirez, all of Montgomery, IL; His beloved mother Maria Sofia Ramirez of Aurora, his brother Rafael (Martiza) Ramirez of Aurora, Il, his sister Laura (Ignacio) Nunez of Aurora, IL; his brother Victor "Javi" (Cindy) Ramirez of Glendale, AZ; His brother Jesus (Jennifer) Ramirez of Mesa, AZ and nieces and nephews Danielle, Dahlila, Issai, Alyssa, Noah, Soraya, Elijah and Alivia.
He was preceded in death by his father Rafael Ramirez.
Visitation will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. St. Mary Catholic Church, 430 E. Downer Pl., Aurora, IL 60505.
Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Aurora, IL.
For additional Information 630/554-3888 or WWW.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 17, 2019