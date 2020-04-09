|
Francisco "Frank" Vera died peacefully in his home on Friday, March 20, 2020 in New Braunfels, Texas at the age of 87. He was born in Atotonilco el Alto, Jalisco, Mexico on July 8, 1932. In 1955, he immigrated to the US and soon after became a citizen. Frank lived in Aurora, Illinois for a large majority of his life – from 1955 until he moved to Texas in 2008. Aurora was home to him, it was the place he most remembered, where he lived, worked and raised his family.
Frank is survived by his loving wife, Vicenta "Vicky" Martinez, and their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Frank and Vicky happily celebrated 50 years of marriage in June 2019. They were blessed with three children: Lilia (George) Perez of New Braunfels, TX; Luis (Cristina) of Dallas, TX; and Carlos (Jahaira) of North Aurora, IL; 9 grandchildren, Francisco, Alina and Jorge Perez of New Braunfels, TX; Luis Esteban, Thomas Aguirre, Lily and Vincent "Vinny" Vera of Dallas, TX; Jaqueline (Javier) Muñoz of Cleburne, TX; and Carlos Daniel Vera of North Aurora, IL; and 2 great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Noah Muñoz of Cleburne, TX. Frank had 4 children from his first marriage: Daniel (Catherine) Vera, Linda (John) Negoski, Robert Vera and Francisco Vera, 7 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, as well. Frank is also survived by one sister, Maria de la Luz (Florentino) Villaseñor of Jalisco, Mexico, and numerous nieces and nephews throughout the US.
Frank was a dedicated and loving husband and father. In Aurora, he was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, worked for the Burlington Railroad for a few years, and then transferred to work as a machine operator in the manufacturing industry. He was employed for many years at Allsteel, Inc. and later at Aurora Bearing until retiring in 2001. Frank liked watching old movies, he enjoyed the outdoors, tending to his yard, grilling and watching his young grandchildren play. He loved to travel to Mexico to visit family and most enjoyed long road-trips. In later years, he fell in love with flying to Mexico, Texas and Las Vegas. He was always ready to take a trip or go out to eat. He enjoyed having a good cup of coffee, a vegetable omelet, and a double-scoop of butter pecan ice cream.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Elodia (Sanchez) Vera of Jalisco, Mexico; his siblings, Alfonso, Moises, Manuel, Carlos, Andres, and Ana María Vera, and by two of his children, Francisco Vera, III and Linda Negoski.
Frank will be remembered for his smile, his funny comments, and his immense love for his family.
Several family members shared in a beautiful prayer service led by their parish priest on Wednesday, March 25th. A rosary was prayed and memories shared. A private graveside service, and a memorial mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date, when family and friends will be able to gather once these challenging times our world is in have passed. Frank's wife and children would like to thank their family and friends for all of the outpouring of love, and also thank Hope Hospice and MedTeam caregivers for their care and support.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 9, 2020