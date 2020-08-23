Frank Joseph Dozark passed away April 1, 2020 in Aurora, Illinois. His loving wife Catherine Geneva Dozark followed his passing on April, 3, 2020. Frank was born in Faribault, Mn. on January 4, 1931 to Frank E. and Mary Dozark. Catherine was born in Faribault, Mn. on July 26, 1933 to George and Irene Roell.
They are survived by their three daughters, Suzanne (Parry) Lawson, Deborah (Dennis) Krachon and Kerry (Jay) Cors. Grandchildren include Jennifer, Kristine and Andrew (deceased), Amy, Sarah, Adam and Anna, Matthew and Megan along with 21 Great-Grandchildren. Frank was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Cletus and Lawrence. Catherine was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Mary Tonjumn.
Frank and Cathy were united in Marriage on August 24, 1950 in Faribault, Mn.. They later moved to Aurora Il. where Frank was employed at Navarro's The Diamond House Jewelry Store for many, many years. In 1977, Frank and Cathy purchased Navarro's Jewelry Store which they owned and operated. In later years, Frank worked in the Fine Jewelry Department at Marshall Field's / Macy's in Oakbrook. He was quite the Jeweler!
Frank was a die-hard Minnesota Viking Fan, and as far as Frank was concerned, the Vikings were the greatest football team of all time!
Cathy was a graduate of McAuley Mercy School of Nursing and an Associate Member of the Registered Sisters of Mercy. She served as President of Provena Mercy Center Auxiliary and Child Welfare Society and also served on several "Boards" through the years. For the past several years, she had devoted her time to Waterleaf Women's Center in Aurora
Frank and Cathy enjoyed some wonderful trips together with family and friends. They attended many Fundraising Dinners and Formal Balls of Organizations they were involved in. They had a life-long group of loving friends they met after moving to Aurora that they had wonderful times with through the years. Frank and Cathy also had their "Friday Night Group" which they had loving times with, going out to eat at different spots. It seemed like there was always a birthday they were celebrating.
Their little dog Gracie was a constant comfort and joy to them. Frank and Cathy's faith and prayer were a very important part of their lives. It helped them through many chapters in their lives.
Frank and Cathy would have celebrated their 70th. Wedding Anniversary on August 24, 2020.
A private family funeral mass was celebrated by their beloved family friend, Abbot Vincent Bataille OSB at Holy Angels Church in Aurora on August 22, 2020. Interment took place at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Aurora, Il.
Memorial donations in their names may be made to "Parkinson's Foundation Greater Illinois Chapter 200 SE 1st. Street, Suite 800 Miami, Fl. 33131 or to "Waterleaf Women's Center" 3055 E. New York Street, Aurora Il. 60504.
Memorial donations in their names may be made to "Parkinson's Foundation Greater Illinois Chapter 200 SE 1st. Street, Suite 800 Miami, Fl. 33131 or to "Waterleaf Women's Center" 3055 E. New York Street, Aurora Il. 60504.
