Beverage Family Funeral Home
104 Terry Street
Sandwich, IL 60548
(815) 786-6715
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank E. Carreno


1952 - 2019
Frank E. Carreno Obituary
Frank E. Carreno 67, of Plano passed away September 9, 2019 at University of Chicago. He was born September 4, 1952 in Brownsville, TX to the Late Francisco and Juanna Carreno. Frank married his sweetheart Angie Ledesma on March 11, 1972 in Aurora, IL. they spent 47 happy years together. Frank worked and retired from Caterpillar in Montgomery, he served as an Alderman, Police commissioner with the City of Plano. He also served as trustee, clerk and most recently township supervisor for Little Rock Township.

He is survived by his loving wife Angie, Son; Ben ( Lori ) Carreno and Adam ( Melissa ) Carreno. 2 brothers; Tomas ( Carla ) Carreno and Juan ( Alma ) Careeno. 3 sisters; Celia Vallas, Delis ( David ) Limon and Lydia ( Jesus ) Flores. Grandchildren Adam P. Carreno, Alaina Carreno and Alyssa Carreno and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Juana and Francisco Carreno and sister Oralia Carreno Sanchez.

Visitation will be held September 13, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at the Beverage Family Funeral Home 104 Terry St. sandwich, IL. www.beverage familyfh.com
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Sept. 11, 2019
