Frank H. Liltz, 97, of Aurora, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Seasons Hospice of Naperville. He was born on June 17,1923 in Aurora, the son of John and Mary (Scholer) Liltz. Frank was united in marriage in 1945 to Erna Feldbaumer, while stationed in California, and they spent the next 65 years together. Erna passed away May 11, 2010. Frank served his country proudly in the United States Marine Corps. During World War II from Feb. 1943 to Feb. 1946. He was stationed in the Marshall Islands in the South Pacific and served as a cook. Last October Frank, with his granddaughter Stephanie, went on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. and experienced a very memorable and moving day. Following his service he was employed at Lyon Metal and then worked at Caterpillar for 32 years until his retirement in 1986. Frank was a talented artist and enjoyed painting using oils and working with scratchboards. He was a talented carpenter, building his home in 1949 and living there the remainder of his life. He enjoyed woodworking, model trains...making 2 elaborate layouts, photography, stamp collecting, gardening, and being a fanatic about his lawn and his cars. He and Erna spent many years traveling the country and Europe. He lived a very full life. But most of all, Frank enjoyed his family. He was a very devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, always there to help when needed and to celebrate and enjoy life's happenings. Frank is survived by his daughter, Carol (Bud, deceased) Gamage; granddaughter, Stephanie (Ben) Schweers; great granddaughters, Ava and Lily Schweers; brother, Victor (Carol) Liltz; sisters, Shirley Pigney, Mary Lou (Red) Osborne, Dorothy (Bob) Edwards; daughter-in-law, Barbara-Fister Liltz; sister-in-law, Gladys Liltz; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Erna; his son, Frank; his son-in-law, Bud Gamage; his sister and brother-in-law, Jacqueline (Fred) Rossi; his brother, Leo Liltz; his brother-in-law, Jim Pigney; nephew Johnny Rossi, nieces Maryanne Rossi Robbins, Bonnie Liltz, great niece, Courtney Liltz and great nephew, Brian Poss. The family would like to thank the staff at Rush Copley Hospital, Vitas Hospice and Seasons Hospice for their tremendous care and support. Due to the pandemic restrictions, a celebration of life is planned for a later date. Arrangements have been handled by Dieterle Memorial Home. For guestbook and directions, visit www.dieterlememorialhome.com
