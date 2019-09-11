|
|
Frank Hermann, age 84, of Montgomery, passed away September 8, 2019. He was born October 26, 1934 in Yugoslavia.
Frank proudly served in the United States Army.
He is survived by his three sons, Mark (Amy) Hermann, John (Patricia) Hermann, and Jason (Janet) Hermann; grandchildren, Nathan Hermann, Jake Hermann, Cameron Hermann, and Nicholas Hermann; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife Yvonne (Barbeau) Hermann; siblings, Katherine Hermann, Michael Hermann, and Joseph Hermann.
Graveside services will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 9:00 AM.
Arrangements are being handled by THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506, 630-631-5500.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019