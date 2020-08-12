1/1
Frank Lemos
Frank Lemos died suddenly on August 8, 2020 at his residence in Aurora, IL. He was born August 3, 1963 in Aurora, IL the son of the late Frank and Lydia (Sosa) Lemos, Sr.

He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Green Bay Packers and a fan of Michael Jordan.

He is survived by a daughter Rose Marie (Benito Garza) Lemos, two step daughters Michelle Vera, Diane Vera; three grandchildren Lily Garza, Benny Garza and Tristen Phillips; three brothers John Lemos, Sr., Michael Lemos, Joseph (Fred Kazienko) Lemos and also several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 3:00 until a funeral service at 7:00 PM at the DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 Douglas Road, Oswego, IL. Cremation took place at American Crematory in Oswego, IL.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com



Published in Beacon News on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
AUG
14
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
