Frank M. Wirth, 91 of Davenport, Florida formerly of Aurora passed away Friday, January 10, 2020. He was born on November 7, 1928 in Aurora, Illinois to Frank M. and Kathryn (Kresser) Wirth, Sr.
Frank was born and raised in Aurora, he only recently within the past two years moved to Florida. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church and a member of The Knights of Columbus and Tiger Club. Frank worked at Kroehler Manufacturing and Wirth and Sons Inc. He served in the Army Reserves and was activated to serve his county in the Korean War. Frank enjoyed bowling for many years at Highway Lanes, but his favorite pastime was fishing.
Frank is survived by his six children; Diane (Mike) Allison, Gail (John) Petree, Stephen E. (late Linda) Wirth, David F. (Linda) Wirth, Paul Wirth, and Jane (late Tim) Jackson; in addition to his children he is survived by sixteen grandchildren and twenty two great grandchildren with one great grandchild on the way; as well as longtime family friend Vi Dolatowski.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Marlene (Millen) Wirth; his parents Frank Sr. and Kathryn, sisters Margret (John) Miller and Mary (Al) Gengler; his daughter-in-law Linda Wirth and son in law Tim Jackson.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 27, 2020 at 9:30 AM from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Our Lady of Good Counsel Church at 10:00 AM; Fr. Jerome Leake will officiate with interment at Marywood Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 North Lake Street, Aurora, Illinois 60506. (630) 631-5500
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Jan. 24, 2020