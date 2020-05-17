Frank Middleton, of Maple Park, passed away unexpectedly in his beloved family home on May 12, 2020 at the age of 84.
Frank was born on January 4, 1936 in Sycamore, IL, to proud parents, John and Iva Middleton.
He is survived by three children: Bonnie (Kevin) Mahedy, James Bellon, and Erik (Mandy) Bellon; four grandchildren: Jordan Valocchi, Kylee Mahedy, Wolfie Bellon, and Erika Bellon; one sister, Sally (Mark) Balkom; a niece Diane (Greg) Compton, one nephew, David (Michelle) Balkcom and a family of friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Iva Middleton and his wife Pia Middleton.
Private family services will be held at Conley Funeral Home, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Friends and family can watch the service live at noon, through a link at the bottom of his obituary, both on Facebook and at www.conleycare.com. You may need to copy and paste the link, or re-type the link in your browser to be connected. Private family burial will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Alzheimer's Research, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.act.alz.org and The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at woundedwarriorproject.org. Tributes may also be placed on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or at www.conleycare.com, utilizing the "contact me" option.
Published in Beacon News on May 17, 2020.