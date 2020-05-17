Frank Middleton
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Middleton, of Maple Park, passed away unexpectedly in his beloved family home on May 12, 2020 at the age of 84.

Frank was born on January 4, 1936 in Sycamore, IL, to proud parents, John and Iva Middleton.

He is survived by three children: Bonnie (Kevin) Mahedy, James Bellon, and Erik (Mandy) Bellon; four grandchildren: Jordan Valocchi, Kylee Mahedy, Wolfie Bellon, and Erika Bellon; one sister, Sally (Mark) Balkom; a niece Diane (Greg) Compton, one nephew, David (Michelle) Balkcom and a family of friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Iva Middleton and his wife Pia Middleton.

Private family services will be held at Conley Funeral Home, Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Friends and family can watch the service live at noon, through a link at the bottom of his obituary, both on Facebook and at www.conleycare.com. You may need to copy and paste the link, or re-type the link in your browser to be connected. Private family burial will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name can be made to Alzheimer's Research, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or online at www.act.alz.org and The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or at woundedwarriorproject.org. Tributes may also be placed on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page or at www.conleycare.com, utilizing the "contact me" option.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beacon News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Service
12:00 PM
service live
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conley Funeral Home
116 West Pierce Street
Elburn, IL 60119
(630) 365-6414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved