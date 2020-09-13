Frank Strothman, age 90 of Oswego, IL, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born June 16, 1930 in Sheridan, IL on the family farm.
After graduating from East Aurora High School, he was drafted into the US Army during the Korean War in 1951. He was assigned to the 1st Turkish Battalion as an instructor of American weapons. From there he was assigned to 14th Infantry Regimental Headquarter Company. He always talked about his opportunity to visit the peace talks at Panmunjom, in the Kaesong Valley. He also was at the first exchange of wounded prisoners of war at Panmunjom. After returning home from Korea, he went to work for the Allstate Insurance Company for 34 years as a senior account agent before retiring. Frank and his wife, Evelyn, enjoyed spending the winter in Orange Beach, Alabama on The Gulf of Mexico and also Lake San Marcus, California. They both enjoyed traveling.
Frank enjoyed all sports, especially golf. He was a single digit handicapper for over 50 years. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the Cross Lutheran Church in Yorkville, IL., a lifetime member of the VFW Post #7452, was a past member of Edgebrook Country Club for over 37 years. He was also a member of the Barber-Greene hunting and fishing club.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years Evelyn (Thanepohn) Strothman, children Kimberly (Greg) Gough, Steve (Sandra) Strothman, Dave (Nancy) Strothman, grandchildren Stephanie (Jon) Meyn, Kristin (Eric) Taft, Kelly (fiancé William Clevenger) Gough, Matthew Gough, Christopher (Jessie) Strothman, Laura Strothman, Luke (Ashley) Strothman, Kaleb (fiancé Taylor Porth) Strothman, Kylie (Jake) Brewick, 11 (and one more on the way) great-grandchildren and sister Shirley Habyan.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank & Elizabeth Strothman, sister Pearl Mitchell and brothers John, Arleigh and Harold Erickson.
A visitation will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at DUNN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME with CREMATORY, 1801 S. Douglas Road, Oswego, IL 60543. A graveside service with military honors will be on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Cross Lutheran Church Cemetery, 8609 IL Rt. 47, Yorkville, IL. Those coming for the graveside service are encouraged to bring their own seating. For information: 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com