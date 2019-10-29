Home

Frank T. Bradchulis, age 80 of Plainfield, Illinois passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019 at his home surrounded by his wife and children. He was born in Chicago, the son of Frank Bradchulis and Marion Naselli.

He married Judy (Hansen), June 12, 1971; resided in Batavia, IL and later moved to Minong, WI where they spent the majority of their years together. He was a member of the River Life Church.

He is survived by his wife, Judy of 48 years, children, Sandie, Ken, Cindy (Rob), Steve and Cathy, many grandchildren and great grandchildren and 5 siblings.

He is preceded in death by his son, David, parents and grandmother.

A Memorial Service will be held at 3PM on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at The American House Senior Living Community in Plainfield, IL. Information: ELEMENTS, the cremation company, 855-550-5151.
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Oct. 29, 2019
