Fred A. Butler, age 63, of Plano, IL, passed away April 19, 2019 at Rush Copley Medical Center, Aurora, IL. Fred was born September 8, 1955 in Creston, IA, son of Henry and Betty (Bootjer) Butler. Fred grew up in Aurora, attended local schools and played football for West Aurora High School before graduating in 1974. Fred and Colleen King were married in 1998 and have lived in Plano, IL since then. Fred worked as a truck driver for various construction and concrete companies and also as a limo driver. In addition to his various driver duties, Fred served as an alderman for the City of Plano and was a certified auctioneer. Fred will be remembered for his friendliness and willingness to help others. He was an avid Bears and Cubs fan and cried tears of joy when they won the World Series. Sentimental and extremely emotional, he loved his family fiercely, drank with abandon and like Frank Sinatra, Fred Butler lived his life "My Way". He always had an open tab at the local tavern; an empty bar stool stands where a good man is missed. He is survived by his loving wife Colleen; a step-son, Clint and his daughter Clara; one sister Ann (Fred) Holch; a nephew, Dirk Van Kempema and a niece, Gretchen Van Kempema; five cousins: Marcy Haas, Donna, Jim Debbie and Scott Butler as well as a large family of friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, Henry and Betty Butler, and one cousin Jeffrey. An informal Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 11am-2pm at Lee'z Place, 2738 N 48th Rd, Sandwich, IL 60548. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the . Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary