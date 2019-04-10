Fred H. Thomas, 86, of Aurora, IL, passed away April 8, 2019 at Alden of Waterford nursing home in Aurora. Fred was born August 24, 1932 in Chicago, IL, to the late Hal and Margaret Thomas. Fred moved to Aurora at a young age and attended West Aurora schools. Fred met the love of his life, Bonnie J. Benson at the Tomahawk Club in downtown Aurora. They married in 1950 and spent 68 wonderful years together. Fred was a longtime Aurora businessman who owned and operated Dales Auto Sales. Fred was well respected as a car dealer and was proud of the fact he served three generations of Aurora area customers. Even though he worked long hours, he always found a way to be active in his children's lives, whether it was sponsoring and coaching little league baseball or helping find his daughter's newest pet. Fred was a people person who loved telling a good story or better yet a good joke. In his younger years he had a love for stock car racing and raced at the old Santa Fe Speedway (#51-D). He never turned down a good card game with family and friends, especially a good game of Pinochle. He loved his Chicago White Sox and Bears. Fred and Bonnie loved Ballroom Dancing and spent many happy years involved with friends going to lessons or entertaining at many senior centers and nursing homes. Fred was a wonderful husband, father, and friend who will be missed by all. He was selfless, kind and generous. He was the best father four kids could ever have. Survivors include his loving children; daughter Theresa (Ron) Zech; sons Thomas (Jerilyn) Thomas, and Timothy (Ermita) Thomas, Todd (Rae) Thomas; grandchildren Jennifer Malloe, Clint (Stephanie) Hefke, Chad (Colleen) Hefke, Carolyn (Matthew) Maple, Tyler (Michelle) Thomas, Toni (Joseph) Thomas-Haggerty, and Emily Thomas; a very special brother-in-law and friend Lyman McKeever; 13 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.Fred was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Bonnie J. Thomas; his parents Hal and Margaret Thomas; brother Charles (Marge) James; and sister Shirley McKeever.Funeral services will be held Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY. Pastor Michael Ragan will officiate. Interment will follow at Lincoln Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Please visit our interactive website at www.daleidenmortuary.com where you may leave condolences for Fred's family. Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary