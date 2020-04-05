|
|
With loving memory, Fred Stanley Goldman formerly of Batavia,Illinois and St. Charles, Illinois passed away peacefully, March 27, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He survived by his daughter Elizabeth Loziuk and her husband James and family. Fred is survived by his sister, Suzanne Goldman Rubin of Los Angeles California and her family. Samuel and Allegra Rubin and Sofia Rubin and Maxwell Rubin of Los Angeles and Ann Rubin and Mindy Rubin of Los Angeles.
Due to the Corona Virus, a private burial was held April 1st at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in North Carolina. His daughter Elizabeth Loziuk was able to attend and Sheldon Hayer of Naperville, Illinois who lives in Raleigh North Carolina was also present at the Services. Fred's former wife Dorothy Goldman passed away December 25, 2002 in Naperville, Illinois. Fred is the son of Joseph Charles and Sophia Goldman of Batavia, Illinois and St. Charles, Illinois and Los Angeles, California
Published in the Aurora Beacon News on Apr. 5, 2020